Chinese, Saudi investors ‘show interest’ in Thailand’s Land Bridge mega-project

The project, expected to require about 1 trillion baht in investment, is being touted by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after his Cabinet gave it the go-ahead on October 16.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) chairman, said Srettha met Chinese investors during his trip and many showed interest in investing on the development of deep-sea ports that are part of the Land Bridge.

He said Saudi Arabian investors have also shown interest in investing in large oil terminals to cover supplies to Southeast Asian countries and China.

Kriengkrai said investments from China continue flowing into the country, especially after the PM’s visit.

Srettha was in Beijing on October 17-18 to attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. While there, he met senior executives from many Chinese corporations, including Alibaba Group, Xiaomi, CITIC, CRRC, and Ping An.

The Board of Investment (BoI) and three Thai business associations also held a Thailand-China Investment Forum on the sidelines in Beijing to woo Chinese investments in targeted industries.

The production of electric vehicles (EVs) is among the new S-curve industries that are attractive to Chinese investors.

Six EV makers from China have qualified for BoI investment privileges so far, including Great Wall Motor, BYD, SAIC Motor and Changan Automobile.