FTI’s auto club further lowers vehicle production target by 50,000 units

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, the club’s spokesman, said the current projection for the manufacturing of vehicles in Thailand is at 1.85 million units, or 1.79% less than the previous year.

The club lowered its projection because it believes the demand for locally made vehicles will drop by 50,000.

This is the second time that the club has lowered its target for vehicles made for the local market.

In the latest projection, the club estimates that 1.05 million units will be made this year for exports and 800,000 for local consumption, marking a drop of 5.88% from the previous target.