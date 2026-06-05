TAT sees Thai tourism rebound despite arrivals dip

TAT is also looking to attract Middle Eastern airlines to open routes to aviation hubs in Thailand, including U-Tapao Airport, to prepare for future demand.

Thapanee said the agency may revise its tourist target again. TAT had earlier expected foreign arrivals in 2026 to fall by 5-10%, but with the situation still in a “wait and see” phase, the decline is now expected to be clearly below 5%.

The new estimate could see arrivals fall by only 1-2%, or possibly avoid a contraction altogether, when compared with the 32.97 million foreign visitors recorded in 2025.

She said the decline now looked far smaller than previously feared and could even improve further.

TAT will continue monitoring the situation before discussing the revised figures with the tourism and sports minister and the TAT board.

The agency will also focus on increasing spending per head among foreign visitors. A new revenue target has yet to be finalised, but Thapanee said it would not be lower than last year’s level.

However, visa policy remains a key challenge in some markets, particularly India.

The Cabinet on May 19 approved in principle the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free measure for tourists from 93 countries and territories, returning to the previous visa-free rules for each country.

Although the change has not yet taken effect, Thapanee said discussions with relevant agencies were needed to maintain growth from the Indian market. The move could affect not only general tourists, but also MICE travellers and wedding groups.

She said Thailand should not focus only on total foreign arrival numbers or compare itself too closely with competitors.

Instead, the key issue should be whether the country can attract more long-haul travellers and generate higher tourism revenue.