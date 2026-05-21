TAT may cut 2026 foreign arrivals target below 33m

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said on Wednesday that the Middle East conflict, energy prices and the global economic slowdown were external factors continuing to affect Thailand’s tourism sector.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has set a target of around 33 million foreign tourist arrivals for 2026, based on a scenario in which the Middle East conflict remains unresolved within the second quarter.

Surasak said he had instructed the TAT to carefully review a “new target”, as the previous assumption that the conflict would not be prolonged may have been “too optimistic”. If the war extends beyond the second quarter, Thailand may need to lower its foreign tourist arrival target to reflect reality.

He added that tourism revenue would have to be protected by increasing value, encouraging higher spending per head and improving visitor satisfaction.

“I have assigned the TAT to review the 2026 foreign tourist arrival target, which was most recently forecast at 33 million. However, the figure may decline depending on the prolonged Middle East conflict, which has yet to end within the second quarter. If the conflict can be resolved in the second quarter, foreign arrival numbers should improve,” he said.