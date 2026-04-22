US Customs opens refund system for IEEPA duties; DFT urges exporters to check eligibility

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has advised exporters to coordinate closely with their US trade partners after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) opened a new system for requesting refunds of import duties collected under President Donald Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The move follows a US Supreme Court ruling on February 20, 2026, which struck down the broad global tariff measures imposed under IEEPA, finding the administration had exceeded executive authority under the Constitution.

The judgement rejected the use of emergency powers for sweeping tariffs. In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that President Trump could not rely on IEEPA, an act intended for national emergency situations, to erect wide-ranging tariff barriers.

Thailand had previously been hit with an initial tariff rate of 36%, later reduced to 19% after negotiations and a joint statement agreement, before the Supreme Court invalidated the broader tariff framework.