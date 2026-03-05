US to raise global import tariff to 15% this week

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on March 4, 2026 that President Donald Trump’s plan to raise a worldwide import tariff from 10% to 15% is likely to be implemented within this week, telling CNBC there is a strong possibility it will happen during the week.

The plan follows the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump’s earlier “reciprocal” tariff measures were unlawful.

After the court decision in February, Trump invoked Section 122 to impose a global import tariff at 10%, and later said the rate would be increased to 15%.

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 allows a US president to impose an import surcharge of up to 15% for no more than 150 days, in situations where the country faces a crisis linked to international payments, such as balance-of-payments or currency pressures.

Bessent noted that the authority used for the new tariff package lasts only 150 days, and during that period US trade agencies will consider using other laws to restore tariff measures that had been used before the Supreme Court decision.