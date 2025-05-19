US warns 18 trade partners, including Thailand: No deal, expect tariffs

He did not say what would constitute "good faith" negotiations or clarify the timing to announce any decisions to return a country to the various rates Trump initially imposed on April 2.

Trump has repeatedly reversed course since then, notably on April 9, when he lowered his tariff rates on most imported goods to 10% for 90 days to give negotiators time to hash out deals with other countries. He separately lowered the rate for Chinese goods to 30%. On Friday, he reiterated that his administration would send letters telling nations what their rates would be.

On Sunday, Bessent said the administration was focused on its 18 most important trading relationships and that the timing of any deals would also depend on whether countries were negotiating in good faith, with letters going out to those that did not.

"This means that they're not negotiating in good faith. They are going to get a letter saying, 'Here is the rate.' So I would expect that everyone would come and negotiate in good faith," he told NBC News' "Meet the Press."

He added that those countries that are notified would likely see their rates return to the levels set on April 2.

Asked when any trade deals could be announced, Bessent separately told CNN's "State of the Union" program: "Again, it will depend on whether they're negotiating in good faith."