Anutin ducks question over Saksayam case after NACC drops asset complaint

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul refused to answer questions on Tuesday over the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s decision to dismiss a complaint against Saksayam Chidchob, despite a previous Constitutional Court ruling that found the former transport minister had used a nominee to hold shares.

Speaking at the Interior Ministry after chairing a meeting on key ministry missions and issuing policy instructions to senior officials, the Bangkok governor and provincial governors nationwide, Anutin declined to respond when reporters asked about the NACC’s reported decision to drop the case involving Saksayam’s asset and liability declaration.

The complaint concerned allegations that Saksayam had falsely declared his holding in Burijarearn Construction Limited Partnership.

When asked whether criticism from the People’s Party that the case reflected double standards, especially when compared with legal action involving 44 former Move Forward MPs, Anutin replied only: “We agreed already that we would not do a walking interview,” before immediately leaving the ministry.