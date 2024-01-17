Saksayam found guilty of violating law, handing govt projects to his own company

On Wednesday, Constitutional Court judges voted 7:1, ruling that Saksayam did indeed own Buricharoen Construction Co Ltd as alleged by 54 opposition MPs.

One of the nine judges, Wiroon Saengthian, called in sick, while Judge Udom Sitthiwirattham voted in favour of Saksayam.

The court ruled that Saksayam’s status as transport minister was retroactively terminated from March 3 last year, when the court received the case for review. After the court took up the case, Saksayam was suspended from duties pending a final ruling.