Following court verdict, ex-minister Saksayam now faces NACC scrutiny

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) secretary-general Niwatchai Gasemmongkol said on Thursday that the agency was examining Saksayam’s files based on the court verdict delivered last month.

When asked if the examination would cover the former minister’s declarations of assets and debts submitted by him to the NACC, Niwatchai said: “Our examination will cover all the issues involved. This matter has been raised for our initial consideration.”

He did not elaborate on what action the NACC would take against Saksayam if any inconsistencies were found.

The Constitution prohibits government ministers from being a partner in or shareholder of any company. If they intend to continue receiving benefits from their shareholding, the ministers are required to inform the NACC president within 30 days from the date of their appointment and to transfer their shares to a juristic entity that provides an asset management service.

Political observers believe that the NACC may seek a political ban for Saksayam for breaching the code of ethics of political officeholders and could also seek the seizure of assets linked to the construction firm.

