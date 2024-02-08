Following court verdict, ex-minister Saksayam now faces NACC scrutiny
The anti-graft agency is scrutinising the financial reports filed by former transport minister Saksayam Chidchob after the Constitutional Court found that he violated the charter by concealing his shareholding in and ownership of a construction company.
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) secretary-general Niwatchai Gasemmongkol said on Thursday that the agency was examining Saksayam’s files based on the court verdict delivered last month.
When asked if the examination would cover the former minister’s declarations of assets and debts submitted by him to the NACC, Niwatchai said: “Our examination will cover all the issues involved. This matter has been raised for our initial consideration.”
He did not elaborate on what action the NACC would take against Saksayam if any inconsistencies were found.
The Constitution prohibits government ministers from being a partner in or shareholder of any company. If they intend to continue receiving benefits from their shareholding, the ministers are required to inform the NACC president within 30 days from the date of their appointment and to transfer their shares to a juristic entity that provides an asset management service.
Political observers believe that the NACC may seek a political ban for Saksayam for breaching the code of ethics of political officeholders and could also seek the seizure of assets linked to the construction firm.
On January 17, the Constitutional Court found that Saksayam concealed his shares and ownership of Burijarearn Construction Limited Partnership in Buriram province.
In a 7 to 1 vote, the court said that based on inconsistencies in his statements and irregular circumstances, it was convinced that Saksayam continued to hold his shares in the company through his nominee following his appointment as transport minister in the previous government.
The court ruled that Saksayam’s status as transport minister was retroactively terminated from March 3 last year, when the court received the case for trial and suspended him from duties pending a final verdict.
A senior figure in the coalition’s Bhumjaithai Party, Saksayam resigned as its secretary-general and a party-list MP following the ruling against him.
The case arose from a complaint filed by a group of 54 opposition MPs against Saksayam, seeking his disqualification as a Cabinet member. However, the complainants did not seek a political ban. The petition followed accusations against the then-transport minister during a no-confidence debate that he used a nominee to run the construction firm, allowing it to secure projects from the Transport Ministry.