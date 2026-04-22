BPK9 International Hospital Hosts 'Mini Heart of Care' Health Fair to Champion Preventive Healthcare

Bangkok's BPK9 International Hospital opens its doors for a five-day health and wellness fair, offering discounted check-up packages and vaccinations to help the public take charge of their wellbeing before it is too late.

BPK9 International Hospital is inviting members of the public to attend its "Mini Heart of Care – Mini Health Care Fair 2026", a community health event running from 21 to 25 April 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the OPD Zone on the ground floor of the hospital.

The fair brings together a range of affordable health screening packages, vaccinations, and specialist services, underscoring the hospital's longstanding commitment to preventive care.

The event arrives at a timely moment, as medical professionals continue to stress the importance of regular health screenings — even for those who feel perfectly well.

According to the hospital, annual check-ups serve as a critical tool for early detection, enabling physicians to identify abnormalities before they develop into serious, and potentially life-threatening, conditions.

"The earlier an abnormality is found, the easier and faster it is to treat," the hospital said in a statement. "Regular screening means there will never be a case of 'too little, too late.'"

A Wide Range of Services on Offer

Amongst the headline offerings at this year's fair is the Mini Check-up Package, comprising 15 health screening items, priced at 969 baht per person – or a reduced rate of 950 baht per person when purchased as a pair.

The package is designed to provide a comprehensive baseline assessment covering key health indicators.

