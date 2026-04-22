BPK9 International Hospital Hosts 'Mini Heart of Care' Health Fair to Champion Preventive Healthcare

Bangkok's BPK9 International Hospital opens its doors for a five-day health and wellness fair, offering discounted check-up packages and vaccinations to help the public take charge of their wellbeing before it is too late.
BPK9 International Hospital is inviting members of the public to attend its "Mini Heart of Care – Mini Health Care Fair 2026", a community health event running from 21 to 25 April 2026, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the OPD Zone on the ground floor of the hospital.
The fair brings together a range of affordable health screening packages, vaccinations, and specialist services, underscoring the hospital's longstanding commitment to preventive care.
The event arrives at a timely moment, as medical professionals continue to stress the importance of regular health screenings — even for those who feel perfectly well.
According to the hospital, annual check-ups serve as a critical tool for early detection, enabling physicians to identify abnormalities before they develop into serious, and potentially life-threatening, conditions.
"The earlier an abnormality is found, the easier and faster it is to treat," the hospital said in a statement. "Regular screening means there will never be a case of 'too little, too late.'"
A Wide Range of Services on Offer
Amongst the headline offerings at this year's fair is the Mini Check-up Package, comprising 15 health screening items, priced at 969 baht per person – or a reduced rate of 950 baht per person when purchased as a pair.
The package is designed to provide a comprehensive baseline assessment covering key health indicators.
Visitors will also be able to access a suite of preventive vaccinations, including the 9-valent HPV Vaccine (12,069 baht for two doses for those aged 9–15; 15,969 baht for three doses for those aged 15 and above), the High-Dose Influenza Vaccine tailored for seniors aged 65 and over (1,769 baht per dose), and the Shingles Vaccine (SHINGRIX) for herpes zoster prevention (11,769 baht for two doses).
For those seeking more advanced diagnostics, the fair also features a Comprehensive GI Endoscopy Package — combining oesophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) and colonoscopy under intravenous sedation — at 27,969 baht, as well as a Dental Implant Package starting from 27,069 baht.
The Case for Annual Health Screening
Health professionals at BPK9 note that screening programmes can detect early warning signs across a broad spectrum of conditions, including diabetes, kidney disease, liver disorders, cardiovascular disease, thyroid dysfunction, and various forms of cancer.
Recommended tests typically include blood glucose and cholesterol levels, liver and kidney function panels, and thyroid hormone assessments, as well as cancer marker tests such as PSA (prostate), AFP (liver), and CEA (colorectal).
Patients are advised to fast for a minimum of eight hours prior to their appointment, bring any existing medical records or current medications, and wear comfortable clothing if cardiovascular stress testing is included in their programme.
Incentives and Further Information
The hospital is also offering visitors the chance to win health check-up gift vouchers, along with exclusive souvenirs, as part of a spend-and-win promotion throughout the event period.
Packages may be purchased online via the hospital's official website at www.bpk9internationalhospital.com/package, or enquiries and appointments can be made by calling the BPK9 Call Centre on 1745.
BPK9 International Hospital — Heart of Care, Essential Care for You.