MedPark Raises Awareness of Sudden Death; Understanding Risks Originated from the Heart, Brain, and Sleep



Understand the Risks Related to the Bodily Vital Systems: The Heart, Brain, and Sleep

Specialists from three key disciplines at MedPark Hospital emphasize that sudden death does not originate from the heart only. Instead, abnormalities of the brain or sleep disorders can all significantly increase the risk of a sudden fatal event.

Dr. Piyanart Preeyanont, a cardiologist, noted: “Approximately 80–90% of sudden death cases are heart-related. In many instances, pre-existing heart conditions show no clear symptoms, particularly in younger individuals or professional athletes. In addition, we are seeing a rising trend among working-age adults with chronic stress. Persistent stress can trigger cardiac arrhythmias, and for those with underlying heart conditions, this substantially elevates the risk of sudden death compared to the general population.”

Meanwhile, the brain acts as the central command center of the body and has a direct impact on heart health, especially during a stroke, which can lead to cardiac arrest in a short time.

Capt. Udom Suthiponpaisan, RTN, MD, a specialist in Neurology, Stroke, and Interventional Neuroradiology, explained: “A severe intracranial hemorrhage can disrupt the autonomic nervous system, leading to acute cardiac arrest in just a few minutes.”

Sleep apnea is another contributing factor that many overlook; it lowers oxygen levels in the blood, throws the body out of balance, and heightens the chance of developing an irregular heartbeat.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Jirayos Chintanadilok, a specialist in Sleep and Pulmonary Medicine, pointed out: “Sleep apnea forces the heart to work significantly harder and can trigger severe cardiac arrhythmias during sleep, especially in individuals with pre-existing heart rhythm disorders.”



Turning Invisible Risks into Effective Prevention

Cardiologist Dr. Sureerat Panyarachun discussed minimizing the risk and prevention of sudden loss:

“Sudden death is not as unpredictable as it may seem; it is detectable with advanced targeted diagnostic screenings, which can reduce sudden death risks by 40–60% for the general public and 60–80% for high-risk individuals.”

The targeted prevention approach is an in-depth screening process that provides a comprehensive risk assessment across multiple systems, including the cardiovascular, neurological, sleep-related, and genetic risk factors, which can reveal hidden abnormalities down to the gene level.

Because "recognizing the warning signs" is not just about being aware of an illness; it is about empowering yourself with a proactive care plan and turning the unexpected into manageable risks.