TAT stages Water Festival to connect six provinces across Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with its network partners, is preparing to stage Water Festival 2026, the 11th Thai Water Culture Festival, under the theme “Sanook Sanan Songkran Ban Chan” (Joyful Songkran in My Home).

The event will take place from April 11-15, 2026, across six provinces in four regions, linking cultural spaces along waterways, promoting cultural tourism, generating income for communities, and helping local wisdom gain sustainable international recognition.