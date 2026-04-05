TAT stages Water Festival to connect six provinces across Thailand

SUNDAY, APRIL 05, 2026

TAT and partners will stage the 11th Water Festival in six provinces on April 11-15, 2026, combining Songkran water fun with cultural tourism and local traditions.

  • The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is staging the "Water Festival 2026" from April 11-15 to celebrate Songkran.
  • The event will connect six provinces across four of Thailand's regions: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, and Phuket.
  • Each province will feature unique cultural activities, including religious processions, traditional performances, and local food markets.
  • The festival aims to promote cultural tourism, generate income for local communities, and achieve international recognition for Thai traditions.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with its network partners, is preparing to stage Water Festival 2026, the 11th Thai Water Culture Festival, under the theme “Sanook Sanan Songkran Ban Chan” (Joyful Songkran in My Home).

The event will take place from April 11-15, 2026, across six provinces in four regions, linking cultural spaces along waterways, promoting cultural tourism, generating income for communities, and helping local wisdom gain sustainable international recognition.

TAT stages Water Festival to connect six provinces across Thailand

Bangkok, at 10 historic piers

  • April 13-15, 2026
  • Water procession of Buddha images, visits to five temples, community food, and rare traditional Thai performances.

Chiang Mai, at Wat Chedi Luang Varavihara

  • April 11-13, 2026
  • Chotika Almsgiving Ceremony, ceremonial cloth-draping of the Chedi Luang stupa, and local delicacies alongside Lanna community life.

Lamphun, on Rod Kaew Road and Inthayongyot Road

  • April 11-13, 2026
  • Watch the procession for ritual bathing of Buddha images, and enjoy shopping, food and community markets featuring local dishes.

Khon Kaen, at Wat Chai Si, Ban Sawathi, Mueang Khon Kaen district

  • April 13-15, 2026
  • Experience traditional Isaan Songkran merit-making, a bad-luck-cleansing ritual, alms-giving in front of the ordination hall, and mor lam performances.

Udon Thani, at Ban Chiang World Heritage Cultural Plaza, Nong Han district

  • April 12-13, 2026
  • Make merit, offer alms, bathe Buddha images, and pour water to seek blessings from community elders in line with local tradition.

Phuket

  • April 11-13, 2026, at Patong Beach
  • April 13, 2026, at Wat Mai Khao
  • Enjoy art installations, experience Peranakan culture, and discover the charm of key attractions such as Patong Beach.

TAT stages Water Festival to connect six provinces across Thailand

 

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