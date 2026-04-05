TAT stages Water Festival to connect six provinces across Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), together with its network partners, is preparing to stage Water Festival 2026, the 11th Thai Water Culture Festival, under the theme “Sanook Sanan Songkran Ban Chan” (Joyful Songkran in My Home).
The event will take place from April 11-15, 2026, across six provinces in four regions, linking cultural spaces along waterways, promoting cultural tourism, generating income for communities, and helping local wisdom gain sustainable international recognition.
Bangkok, at 10 historic piers
Chiang Mai, at Wat Chedi Luang Varavihara
Lamphun, on Rod Kaew Road and Inthayongyot Road
Khon Kaen, at Wat Chai Si, Ban Sawathi, Mueang Khon Kaen district
Udon Thani, at Ban Chiang World Heritage Cultural Plaza, Nong Han district
Phuket