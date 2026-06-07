Monsoon covers Thailand as South, East face rain in 70% of areas

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast on Sunday (June 7, 2026) that a monsoon would continue to affect Thailand, bringing sustained heavy rain, particularly in the South and the East, where rainfall was expected over up to 70% of some areas.
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces were forecast to see thunderstorms.
In its 24-hour forecast, the department said the East, the South’s west coast and the Central region would see heavy rain in some areas, with very heavy rain in parts of the western side of the North.
The conditions were caused by a rather strong south-westerly monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell over upper Myanmar.
People in the affected areas were urged to prepare for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea were expected to be rather strong, reaching 2-3 metres, and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand were advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.
Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Sunday (June 7) to 6am on Monday (June 8)
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast