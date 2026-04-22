Four agencies keep 2027 budget ceiling at 3.788tn baht

Thailand’s four key government economic agencies reaffirmed the fiscal 2027 expenditure budget ceiling at the original level set by the Cabinet on November 25, 2025, at 3.788 trillion baht during their meeting with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday, as the government sought to preserve fiscal discipline amid global volatility and energy uncertainty.

Original ceiling left intact

The agencies involved were the Ministry of Finance, the Bureau of the Budget, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Bank of Thailand. Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said the meeting agreed to keep the fiscal 2027 ceiling at the level previously endorsed by the Cabinet, which still represents a 7.4-billion-baht, or 0.2%, increase from fiscal 2026.