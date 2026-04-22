Uttaradit farmers give govt seven days over price pain

UTTARADIT – Rice farmers from Phichai district gathered at Uttaradit Provincial Hall on Wednesday (April 22) to submit a formal petition to the governor for forwarding to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, calling for urgent action as paddy prices slump while fuel and fertiliser costs continue to surge.
The farmers said the price of paddy had fallen sharply even as production costs kept rising, with fertiliser, fuel and pesticides all becoming far more expensive. They urged the government to move quickly to stabilise agricultural prices and ease the burden on farming households.
Protesters held signs reading: “Enough is enough! We can’t take it any more!”, “During the campaign, you promised everything, but once in power, you forgot the farmers,” and “You only see the farmers during elections.” Another sign read: “One bucket of paddy buys one bowl of noodles.” Security officers were on hand to maintain order.
Jeerapong Panphet, a leader of the Phichai district farmers, said paddy prices had dropped to 5,000–6,000 baht a tonne, the lowest level he had seen in his life as a farmer.
“Selling 1 kilogramme of rice for 5–6 baht is not even enough to buy one packet of instant noodles,” he said. “We understand there is a war, and fertiliser, fuel and pesticide costs have doubled. On top of that, traders are refusing to buy our rice.”
He also directed criticism at Prime Minister Anutin over campaign promises.
“You have been Prime Minister for two months and the farmers are already dying. If you stay for four years, will we all end up beggars?” he said.
In their letter to the Prime Minister, the farmers set out four key demands: fair and appropriate agricultural fuel prices for all farmers; low-cost fertiliser distributed fairly nationwide; a guaranteed off-season paddy price of no less than 10,000 baht a tonne; and a production subsidy of 2,000 baht per rai, capped at 10 rai per registered household.
Jeerapong said the group would wait seven days for a response or concrete assistance measures from the government. If there is no progress, the farmers plan to regroup at Nong Kwang intersection in Phichai district and block Highway 11, the Asian Highway route linking the North with other parts of the country.
Soraphong Manasuk-anan, deputy governor of Uttaradit, met the farmer representatives and accepted the petition. He said it would be forwarded immediately to the Prime Minister and relevant central agencies, adding that the province was awaiting clear measures from the government.