Uttaradit farmers give govt seven days over price pain

He also directed criticism at Prime Minister Anutin over campaign promises.

“You have been Prime Minister for two months and the farmers are already dying. If you stay for four years, will we all end up beggars?” he said.

Farmers submit four-point petition

In their letter to the Prime Minister, the farmers set out four key demands: fair and appropriate agricultural fuel prices for all farmers; low-cost fertiliser distributed fairly nationwide; a guaranteed off-season paddy price of no less than 10,000 baht a tonne; and a production subsidy of 2,000 baht per rai, capped at 10 rai per registered household.

Highway 11 blockade threatened

Jeerapong said the group would wait seven days for a response or concrete assistance measures from the government. If there is no progress, the farmers plan to regroup at Nong Kwang intersection in Phichai district and block Highway 11, the Asian Highway route linking the North with other parts of the country.

Soraphong Manasuk-anan, deputy governor of Uttaradit, met the farmer representatives and accepted the petition. He said it would be forwarded immediately to the Prime Minister and relevant central agencies, adding that the province was awaiting clear measures from the government.