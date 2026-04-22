People’s Party eyes leadership reshuffle as “orange” camp moves towards a fifth generation

Thailand’s People’s Party is heading into another leadership transition, with its annual general meeting scheduled for April 24-26, 2026—an event being closely watched for both internal restructuring and potential political aftershocks from a major court case expected around the same period.

At the centre of attention is a possible leadership “handover”, with Veerayooth Kanchoochat, the party’s deputy leader, emerging as a candidate to become the next party leader. If confirmed, it would mark what observers describe as the fifth generation of leadership in the broader “orange” political lineage, from the Future Forward era through to today.

Under the reported reshuffle, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut would move to the role of party secretary-general, replacing Sarayut Jailak, who has resigned.

On the communications front, party-list MP Pakamon Noon-anan, currently a deputy spokesperson, is expected to become party spokesperson, replacing Parit Wacharasindhu, who is set to take on the role of opposition chief whip.