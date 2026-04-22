People’s Party eyes leadership reshuffle as “orange” camp moves towards a fifth generation

Thailand’s People’s Party is heading into another leadership transition, with its annual general meeting scheduled for April 24-26, 2026—an event being closely watched for both internal restructuring and potential political aftershocks from a major court case expected around the same period.
At the centre of attention is a possible leadership “handover”, with Veerayooth Kanchoochat, the party’s deputy leader, emerging as a candidate to become the next party leader. If confirmed, it would mark what observers describe as the fifth generation of leadership in the broader “orange” political lineage, from the Future Forward era through to today.
Under the reported reshuffle, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut would move to the role of party secretary-general, replacing Sarayut Jailak, who has resigned.
On the communications front, party-list MP Pakamon Noon-anan, currently a deputy spokesperson, is expected to become party spokesperson, replacing Parit Wacharasindhu, who is set to take on the role of opposition chief whip.
The party is also expected to name regional “commanders” to strengthen its provincial structure, including:
The People’s Party congress coincides with the Supreme Court scheduling a ruling in the case involving former 44 Move Forward MPs over their proposal to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code. That timing has added to speculation that the party’s restructuring is not only an internal reorganisation, but also a move to prepare for potential political impact.
Veerayooth Kanchoochat was born on May 16, 1979, and is 47. He studied electrical engineering at Chulalongkorn University, completed a master’s in economics at Chulalongkorn, and later pursued master’s and doctoral studies in development at the University of Cambridge.
He currently serves as the party’s deputy leader for strategy, a party-list MP (2026 election), and the party’s third-ranked prime ministerial candidate. He previously worked with the Move Forward Party’s economic team and served as an economic adviser. His profile is often associated with policy strategy, particularly on economic and development issues.
If the leadership change goes ahead, it would position the “orange” camp’s leadership history as:
Supporters of the shift argue that elevating Veerayooth would signal a broader attempt to reset strategy, moving emphasis from ideology-driven politics towards economic policy and management. However, the decisive factors remain the party congress vote and the outcome of the political case that could affect the party’s structure directly.