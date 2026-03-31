NACC advances Article 112 case against 44 ex-Move Forward MPs; 10 People’s Party MPs at risk

NACC approves draft petition over Article 112 case

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Tuesday approved a draft petition against 44 former MPs of the dissolved Move Forward Party over their joint proposal to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code. The next step is for the NACC’s litigation office to formally submit the petition to the Supreme Court.

Ten serving People’s Party MPs could be affected

If the Supreme Court accepts the petition and issues no separate order, 10 currently serving MPs from the opposition People’s Party could be suspended from duty while the case is under consideration, according to current reports. Of the 44 former Move Forward MPs named in the case, 10 are now serving in the 27th House of Representatives under the People’s Party banner.