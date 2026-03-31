NACC advances Article 112 case against 44 ex-Move Forward MPs; 10 People’s Party MPs at risk

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Tuesday approved a draft petition against 44 former MPs of the dissolved Move Forward Party over their joint proposal to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code. The next step is for the NACC’s litigation office to formally submit the petition to the Supreme Court.
If the Supreme Court accepts the petition and issues no separate order, 10 currently serving MPs from the opposition People’s Party could be suspended from duty while the case is under consideration, according to current reports. Of the 44 former Move Forward MPs named in the case, 10 are now serving in the 27th House of Representatives under the People’s Party banner.
Those 10 MPs are Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Sirikanya Tansakun, Rangsiman Rome, Wayo Assawarungruang, Pakornwut Udompipatskul, Nattawut Buaprathum, Surachet Pravinvongvuth, Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat, Teerajchai Phunthumas and Taopiphop Limjittrakorn.
The legal action stems from a February 2021 proposal signed by 44 Move Forward MPs to amend Article 112, the lèse-majesté law. On February 9, 2026, the NACC unanimously found grounds to accuse all 44 of a serious breach of ethical standards and resolved to forward the case to the Supreme Court for further proceedings.
The NACC’s reasoning drew heavily on Constitutional Court Ruling No. 3/2567, issued on January 31, 2024, which held that Move Forward’s campaign to amend Article 112 amounted to an abuse of rights aimed at undermining the democratic system with the King as head of state. The court later dissolved the Move Forward Party on August 7, 2024.
The case carries major political weight for the People’s Party because several of the MPs at risk are senior opposition figures, including party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. If the court takes up the petition, the proceedings could affect both the party’s parliamentary strength and its leadership line-up.