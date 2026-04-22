Thai industrial sentiment index falls amid Middle East tensions

Nava Chantanasurakon, vice chair of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), together with Bunchusa Putthapornmongkole, an FTI board member and vice chair for Economic and Academic Affairs, said the Thai Industries Sentiment Index for March 2026 stood at 88.6, down from 90.0 in February 2026.

The decline was caused by several factors, particularly the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which drove up energy prices and transport costs and put pressure on industrial production costs. It also affected exports to the Middle East, especially automobiles, air conditioners and wood products.

At the same time, diesel prices rose to THB40.74 per litre on March 31, 2026, up 36.07% from the previous month, increasing costs in the transport, agricultural and industrial sectors. Oil shortages also emerged at service stations in some areas, affecting local economic activity.

In addition, the industrial sector faced a shortage of raw materials, or a supply shock, including plastic resin, chemicals, packaging and aluminium, which pushed up production costs and forced operators to consider raising product prices. It also caused delays in transport and delivery processes.

Freight rates also increased due to tensions in the Middle East, particularly risk insurance premiums and surcharges, as well as cargo backlogs that could not be shipped to countries in the Persian Gulf, all of which added to operators’ cost burdens.