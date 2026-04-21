Thailand cuts diesel prices but remains mid-range in Asean

Diesel cut offers some relief

Thailand’s major fuel retailers have cut diesel prices by THB1.20 per litre, offering some relief to motorists as the country continues to grapple with energy price pressures linked to the Middle East crisis.

OR and Bangchak said the reduction, effective on April 21, applies to diesel products including B7 and B20, while petrol and gasohol prices remain unchanged.

Thai prices still sit in the middle of Asean

Even after the latest adjustment, the bigger question for Thai consumers remains whether fuel in Thailand is expensive by regional standards.