Thailand urged to extend 0.01% transfer fee to help revive housing market

Thailand’s property sector continues to face pressure on all sides, from weak purchasing power and high household debt to stricter mortgage lending by financial institutions.

The situation has prevented the residential market from returning to its full growth potential, even as many developers have tried hard to adapt by offering promotions, cutting prices and accepting significantly lower margins to clear stock and stimulate sales.

However, one major factor still holding back homebuyers’ decisions is the cost due on the day of ownership transfer, which remains a large expense for many buyers.



Hopes rest on 0.01% transfer and mortgage fees

Sunthorn Sathaporn, president of the Housing Business Association, said the measure reducing ownership transfer and mortgage registration fees to 0.01% is one of the key mechanisms that can significantly ease the financial burden on homebuyers.

At a time when borrowing costs remain high, reducing expenses on transfer day can make it easier for people to decide to buy a home, improve access to housing loans and bring the dream of home ownership closer to reality for Thai people.

The measure does not benefit only buyers. It also helps support the property sector, one of the country’s key industries, which is linked to many related businesses, including construction materials, furniture, electrical appliances and employment in the construction sector.