Five Bangkok land hotspots surge on mixed-use boom, with Ploenchit-Chidlom-Wireless topping 3.8m baht per square wah

Bangkok’s land market continues to grow steadily, driven by megaprojects and the expansion of the electric rail network.

Looking at central business district locations, Bangkok has seen a clear spatial transformation — from its early historic commercial area of Charoen Krung, to the financial district of Silom-Sathon, the retail hub of Siam, and now towards the emerging economic centre of Sukhumvit.

Tanakorn Thanuthanud, manager of the valuation department at Colliers Thailand Ltd, said the main factor driving land prices over the past one to two years has been the rise of large-scale mixed-use projects worth hundreds of billions of baht, such as One Bangkok and Dusit Central Park.

These projects have acted as major catalysts, pushing up land prices sharply along Rama IV Road and around Lumphini Park, while also creating spillover effects towards outer-city zones.



Here are the five hottest land locations in Bangkok at present.



1. Ploenchit-Chidlom-Wireless: Thailand’s ultra-luxury champion

The Ploenchit-Chidlom area continues to hold its status as the most expensive land location in Thailand on a per-unit basis.

The latest assessment in 2024 found that actual transaction prices had risen to 3.4 million baht per square wah. This is reflected in the case of Sansiri, which acquired land on Chidlom Road at an average price of around 3 million to 3.8 million baht per square wah.

Compared with a 2016 transaction on the opposite side of the road — now the site of the 28 Chidlom project — at 1.9 million baht per square wah, the area has recorded compound annual growth of about 6%.

The developer is preparing to develop the site into an ultra-luxury condominium, with an expected average asking price of up to 500,000 baht per square metre.