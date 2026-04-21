Diesel prices cut by THB1.20 a litre from April 21

Thai motorists are paying less for diesel from today after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) announced a THB1.20-per-litre reduction in retail diesel prices, following a decision by the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee on April 20.





The new prices took effect on April 21, 2026, from 5am. Petrol and gasohol prices remain unchanged.

The price adjustment came after the committee approved changes to Oil Fuel Fund contribution and compensation rates for both diesel and petrol products, saying the move was intended to reflect weakening global oil prices and allow lower retail diesel prices.

According to the committee, global oil prices on April 20 showed diesel closing at around US$155 per barrel, while petrol closed at around US$124 per barrel. Compared with April 16, diesel prices had fallen from about US$172 per barrel, while petrol prices had edged up from about US$122 per barrel.

The revised fund rates, which took effect on April 21, resulted in lower retail diesel prices across the board. For the diesel group, the committee reduced compensation for B7 diesel by THB1.07 per litre and for B20 diesel by THB0.72 per litre.