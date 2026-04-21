Diesel prices cut by THB1.20 a litre from April 21

Thai motorists are paying less for diesel from today after PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) announced a THB1.20-per-litre reduction in retail diesel prices, following a decision by the Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee on April 20.
The new prices took effect on April 21, 2026, from 5am. Petrol and gasohol prices remain unchanged.
The price adjustment came after the committee approved changes to Oil Fuel Fund contribution and compensation rates for both diesel and petrol products, saying the move was intended to reflect weakening global oil prices and allow lower retail diesel prices.
According to the committee, global oil prices on April 20 showed diesel closing at around US$155 per barrel, while petrol closed at around US$124 per barrel. Compared with April 16, diesel prices had fallen from about US$172 per barrel, while petrol prices had edged up from about US$122 per barrel.
The revised fund rates, which took effect on April 21, resulted in lower retail diesel prices across the board. For the diesel group, the committee reduced compensation for B7 diesel by THB1.07 per litre and for B20 diesel by THB0.72 per litre.
This led to the following retail price cuts:
• Diesel B7 fell by THB1.20 per litre to THB41.70 per litre
• Diesel B20 fell by THB1.20 per litre to THB34.70 per litre
At the same time, the committee also adjusted Oil Fuel Fund rates for petrol and gasohol products, although pump prices for the gasohol group remained unchanged.
Under the new structure:
• Petrol collection was reduced by THB0.56 per litre to THB10.85 per litre
• Gasohol 95 collection was adjusted under the revised fund mechanism
• Gasohol 91 collection was reduced by THB0.52 per litre to THB3.51 per litre
• Gasohol E20 compensation was increased by THB0.45 per litre to negative THB1.71 per litre
• Gasohol E85 collection was reduced by THB0.14 per litre to THB2.06 per litre
The committee said it had been able to cut expenditure significantly as global oil prices eased. Daily payments from the fund, which had previously exceeded THB1.2 billion a day, have now dropped to just THB53.75 million a day.
It said the reduction would improve the fund’s liquidity and strengthen its ability to cushion future energy price shocks, while also allowing continued support for lower retail diesel prices to help ease living costs for the public.
The newly announced retail prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:
PTT station prices
• Diesel B20: THB34.70 per litre, down THB1.20
• Diesel: THB41.70 per litre, down THB1.20
• Gasohol E85: THB31.39 per litre
• Gasohol E20: THB35.45 per litre
• Gasohol 91: THB42.08 per litre
• Gasohol 95: THB42.45 per litre
• Petrol: THB52.04 per litre
• Super Power Diesel: THB63.60 per litre, down THB1.20
• Super Power Gasohol 95: THB51.54 per litre
Bangchak station prices
• Diesel B20: THB34.70 per litre, down THB1.20
• Diesel: THB41.70 per litre, down THB1.20
• Hi Premium Diesel S: THB64.10 per litre, down THB1.20
• Hi Premium Gasohol 98 S: THB56.04 per litre
• Gasohol E85 S EVO: THB31.39 per litre
• Gasohol E20 S EVO: THB35.45 per litre
• Gasohol 91 S EVO: THB42.08 per litre
• Gasohol 95 S EVO: THB42.45 per litre
The latest adjustment means diesel users see an immediate reduction from today, while drivers using petrol and gasohol will continue to pay the same rates as before.