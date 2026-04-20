DSI summons eight shipping firms as witnesses in “missing oil” probe off Surat Thani

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has summoned representatives from eight companies to give testimony as witnesses in an investigation into alleged oil stockpiling and suspected irregularities in fuel shipments, after reports of a large volume of oil going missing at sea off Surat Thani.

The case follows the DSI’s acceptance of the oil stockpiling investigation, and a separate case involving a refinery in Surat Thani province, as special cases, as authorities probe unusually delayed or irregular maritime fuel transport routes.

DSI had previously issued summonses involving 12 vessels after detecting abnormalities and delays in 20 voyages transporting fuel from refineries in Thailand’s Eastern region to oil depots in Surat Thani, with the companies asked to appear this week.

Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, the DSI spokesperson, said investigators will question representatives from the eight firms between April 21-23. The companies are linked to shipments from Eastern-region refineries to oil depots in Surat Thani, where officials later found an estimated 57-60 million litres of oil had gone missing at sea.