DSI summons eight shipping firms as witnesses in “missing oil” probe off Surat Thani

Thailand’s Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has summoned representatives from eight companies to give testimony as witnesses in an investigation into alleged oil stockpiling and suspected irregularities in fuel shipments, after reports of a large volume of oil going missing at sea off Surat Thani.
The case follows the DSI’s acceptance of the oil stockpiling investigation, and a separate case involving a refinery in Surat Thani province, as special cases, as authorities probe unusually delayed or irregular maritime fuel transport routes.
DSI had previously issued summonses involving 12 vessels after detecting abnormalities and delays in 20 voyages transporting fuel from refineries in Thailand’s Eastern region to oil depots in Surat Thani, with the companies asked to appear this week.
Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, the DSI spokesperson, said investigators will question representatives from the eight firms between April 21-23. The companies are linked to shipments from Eastern-region refineries to oil depots in Surat Thani, where officials later found an estimated 57-60 million litres of oil had gone missing at sea.
The eight firms have been invited to provide information and evidence to the DSI’s Consumer Protection Case Division. Investigators will question them as witnesses on issues including the background of their business operations, shipping documentation for maritime fuel transport, their role in the transport chain, and the circumstances surrounding voyages flagged as abnormal.
Woranan said initial cooperation from the eight companies has been good. He added that investigators are rushing to gather evidence and assess whether the broader case should be designated as a special case, noting that testimony and information from all relevant companies is needed before a final decision is made.
Separately, Woranan said the DSI has already accepted as a special case the investigation into a refinery-linked matter in Surat Thani that may involve oil stockpiling.
He said he travelled to the Surat Thani Provincial Police headquarters to meet and discuss the transfer of case files. The move follows a previous complaint filed by the Surat Thani Provincial Commercial Office against an oil depot operator, P.C. Siam Petroleum Co., Ltd., with the DSI preparing to take over the dossier from local police investigators.