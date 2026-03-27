DSI drops case against Dhammachayo as legal time limit expires

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said in a letter dated March 20, 2026, that it had informed Thammanoon Atchoti of a prosecutor’s order to discontinue criminal proceedings in a special case involving alleged money laundering and receiving stolen property.

According to the letter, Thammanoon Atchoti and others had filed a complaint with the DSI asking it to take legal action against Phrathepyanmahamuni (Chaiboon Suthipol), also known as Phrarajbhavanavisudh or Phra Athikan Chaiboon Dhammachayo, and Sasithorn Chokprasit.

They were accused of conspiring to launder money, laundering money together and receiving stolen property.