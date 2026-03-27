Global Rice Prices Stagnate as Indian Surplus Offsets War Risks

Thai exporters face a 15% surge in costs due to Middle East conflict, while a "mammoth" Indian stockpile prevents a spike in global market prices.

Despite escalating conflict in the Middle East, global rice prices remain stubbornly flat, leaving Thai exporters to grapple with soaring overheads and disrupted shipping routes.

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, revealed that production and logistics costs for farmers and exporters have climbed by at least 10–15%.

The surge is driven primarily by rising diesel prices—affecting everything from harvesting to transport—and a jump in packaging costs. Polypropylene sacks, for instance, have risen from 8 baht to 11 baht ($0.32) per bag.

"It is a peculiar situation," Chookiat noted. "Normally, during a war, the price of a staple like rice would rise. However, the global market remains still because the world is currently awash with supply, particularly from India’s massive stockpiles."

The price gap between Thai and Indian grain remains a significant hurdle. While the Thai baht's recent depreciation has offered some competitive edge, Indian exporters continue to undercut the market.

