Middle East conflict threatens Thailand's rice export target

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce, said the department had been closely monitoring the fighting involving the US, Israel and Iran because the area is a strategic route for global shipping, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Tensions in the Middle East have also pushed up transport costs, energy costs, oil prices, freight charges and insurance premiums.

Freight rates for March 15-30 have been raised by more than 40%, with shipping lines citing special surcharges and higher fuel costs.

The situation has also affected shipping routes and delivery times, prompting some importers to delay orders while they assess the situation.

The situation has affected Thai rice exports to key markets, especially the Middle East, which is Thailand’s third-largest market.

Thailand exports about 1.34 million tonnes of rice to the Middle East each year, worth THB20 billion.

Iraq alone accounts for 75% of imports in the region, followed by Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others.

Rice exports to Iraq have now been disrupted.