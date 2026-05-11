Keidanren calls for major increase in Japan’s R&D investment

The Japan Business Federation, known as Keidanren, has proposed increasing Japan’s combined public and private research and development spending to 50 trillion yen in fiscal 2040 as part of a push to make the country more science and technology-oriented.

The target would be more than twice the 22 trillion yen recorded in fiscal 2023.

In its strategic proposal released on Monday (May 11), Keidanren said it wants the recommendations to be reflected in the Japanese government’s growth strategy, which is due to be drawn up this summer.

The federation argued that Japan should raise R&D investment to 5 per cent of nominal gross domestic product. It described that level as world-leading and comparable with Israel at 6.4 per cent, South Korea at 5 per cent and the United States at 3.5 per cent.