Thailand, South Africa to fast-track ministerial trade talks

She added that the Ministry of Commerce was ready to fully support activities aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties between Thailand and Africa under the Thailand-Africa Initiative (TAI).

Focus on high-potential exports

Thailand and South Africa are also seeking to expand bilateral exports of high-potential products in order to create a more balanced trade relationship.

Thailand has expressed readiness to support exports of key products such as rice, processed food and agricultural goods, and automobiles.

Suphajee said Thai rice, with more than 5,000 varieties, stood out for both its quality and diversity and could be paired with a wide range of dishes.

South Africa, meanwhile, is seeking to increase exports of apples, pears and wine to Thailand.

Thailand views South Africa as a potential distribution hub for goods entering other African markets, just as Thailand could serve as a gateway for African products into Asean.

Trade fairs and investment push

To help strengthen business networks and create more trade opportunities, Suphajee invited South African entrepreneurs to take part in major trade fairs in Thailand, including Bangkok Gems & Jewelry, THAIFEX-Anuga Asia, and TILOG-LogistiX 2026.

She said the Ministry of Commerce would also send a trade delegation later this year to hold business talks aimed at further promoting economic relations between the two countries.

Both sides also agreed to make greater use of the cooperation mechanism between Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) and South Africa’s Invest SA to encourage more joint investment promotion activities.

South Africa remains Thailand’s top African trade partner

In 2025, South Africa was Thailand’s 28th-largest trading partner globally and its largest trading partner in Africa.

Bilateral trade totalled US$4.01 billion, with Thailand exporting US$3.23 billion worth of goods to South Africa and importing US$782.59 million.

Thailand’s main exports included automobiles, equipment and parts, internal combustion piston engines and parts, rice, machinery and parts, and rubber products.

Its main imports from South Africa included jewellery, gems, silver bullion and gold, other metal ores, scrap metal and metal products, chemicals, machinery and parts, and automotive parts and accessories.