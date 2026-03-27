TMD warns of very hot conditions across upper Thailand, with isolated storms and gusty winds

FRIDAY, MARCH 27, 2026

The Thai Meteorological Department says a heat low is bringing hot to very hot weather across upper Thailand, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas, and haze persisting.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather update on Friday, warning that a heat-driven low-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, bringing hot weather during the day nationwide and very hot conditions in parts of the North, Northeast and Central regions.

Weak southerly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over upper Thailand, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas. The TMD advised people to take care of their health in the heat and to be cautious of storm-related hazards, particularly strong winds.

TMD warns of very hot conditions across upper Thailand, with isolated storms and gusty winds

Weather forecast (6.00am today to 6.00am tomorrow)

North: Hot with haze, with isolated very hot conditions.

  • Low: 16-26°C | High: 36-41°C
  • South-westerly winds: 5-15 km/h

Northeast: Hot with haze, with isolated very hot conditions. Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, mainly in Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

  • Low: 23-27°C | High: 37-40°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10-15 km/h

Central: Hot with haze, with isolated very hot conditions.

  • Low: 24-27°C | High: 37-40°C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h

East: Hot with haze. Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi and Trat.

  • Low: 25-28°C | High: 33-38°C
  • South-easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Seas: waves around 1 metre, higher than 1 metre in thundershowers

South (East Coast): Hot during the day, with isolated light rain mainly in Songkhla and Yala.

  • Low: 22-25°C | High: 33-38°C
  • Easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Seas: waves around 1 metre

South (West Coast): Hot during the day.

  • Low: 23-26°C | High: 34-38°C
  • Easterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Seas: waves around 1 metre

Bangkok Metropolitan: Hot with haze.

  • Low: 26-28°C | High: 35-39°C
  • Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h

 

 

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