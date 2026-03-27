TMD warns of very hot conditions across upper Thailand, with isolated storms and gusty winds

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather update on Friday, warning that a heat-driven low-pressure system is covering upper Thailand, bringing hot weather during the day nationwide and very hot conditions in parts of the North, Northeast and Central regions.
Weak southerly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over upper Thailand, with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds in some areas. The TMD advised people to take care of their health in the heat and to be cautious of storm-related hazards, particularly strong winds.
Weather forecast (6.00am today to 6.00am tomorrow)
North: Hot with haze, with isolated very hot conditions.
Northeast: Hot with haze, with isolated very hot conditions. Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, mainly in Bueng Kan, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central: Hot with haze, with isolated very hot conditions.
East: Hot with haze. Isolated thundershowers and gusty winds, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South (East Coast): Hot during the day, with isolated light rain mainly in Songkhla and Yala.
South (West Coast): Hot during the day.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Hot with haze.