D:CODE Sri Nakarin allocation begins after demand triples supply

Keeree emphasised that a home is not merely a place to live, but the starting point of stability in life, a space for happiness and the foundation of a strong family.

He added that the Baan Chao Thai project aims to make home ownership more accessible, with no upfront lump sum or down payment required during construction. Buyers begin repayments directly with the bank upon transfer of ownership, while units are delivered fully fitted to standard, eliminating the need for additional interior costs.

He also confirmed that despite rising production costs driven by the Middle East conflict, which has pushed up fuel prices, condominium prices under the project will remain unchanged, in line with its goal of supporting housing access for Thai people.

“I would like to thank everyone who registered for the project for your trust and confidence in me and BTS Group, and for becoming part of this initiative. I am confident that what you will receive will be of high quality, with well-designed interiors, furniture and complete electrical systems,” Keeree said.

He added that the project would continue to expand to meet housing demand, delivering well-designed homes with quality furnishings to bring greater happiness to Thai residents.

The selection and allocation of booking rights is carried out through a computerised system, with each applicant entitled to one right based on their selected unit type. One successful applicant is assigned to each allocation number for each unit type, along with two reserve candidates ranked second and third.

If a successful applicant relinquishes or loses their right, for example by failing the financial capability assessment, the reserve candidates for that allocation number will be considered in order as replacements. All reserve candidates must also pass the financial assessment and meet the project’s conditions.

After the allocation process, successful applicants as well as reserve candidates will be required to undergo financial screening and comply with the project’s criteria, with further procedures to be announced at a later stage.

Applicants can check the allocation results via www.baan-chaothai.com from 12 noon on Tuesday (April 21) onwards.

Further details on the rules governing the selection and allocation process for the Baan Chao Thai condominium booking scheme are available on the website, www.baan-chaothai.com.

Additional project information can also be found in the project brochure at www.baan-chaothai.com/brochure01. Enquiries can be made via the call centre on 093-228-3333 or 092-257-1999, or by email at [email protected].

Updates are also available through Baan Chao Thai’s social media channels.