Baan Chao Thai sets transparent allocation process for D:CODE Sri Nakarin

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group, announced that Baan Chao Thai will hold the selection and allocation process for the D:CODE Sri Nakarin project on Monday (April 20), from 10am to 12 noon, at the Auditorium on the 33rd floor of BTS Visionary Park in Bangkok.
The process will apply to those who registered their right to join the project through the website, www.baan-chaothai.com, between January 19 and February 20, 2026.
The Baan Chao Thai D:CODE Sri Nakarin project has attracted strong public interest, driven by confidence in the project’s standards and quality.
More than 10,000 people have qualified to take part in the selection and allocation process, while the number of prospective cash buyers alone exceeds half of the total number of available units.
With such a strong response, the number of eligible participants is three times higher than the number of units available.
To ensure fairness, prevent speculative bulk buying and create greater opportunities for Thai people to access housing, in line with the concept of “supporting quality of life for residential living”, the project has put in place a systematic selection and allocation process based on transparency and full auditability at every stage.
The process will be independently reviewed by Yodying Xumsaeng Na Ayutthaya, a lecturer at the Faculty of Engineering, Thammasat University, who will act as an independent expert in computer systems and software to inspect the selection and allocation system before the process begins.
A number of distinguished figures from different sectors will also attend as witnesses, including Dr Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand, Pol Col Boonsong Chantrisri, former director of the Government Lottery Office, Assoc Prof Dr Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and former board member of the Government Lottery Office, Assoc Prof Dr Suphasit Taweejamsup, dean of the Faculty of Law at Chulalongkorn University, and Asst Prof Dr Komn Bhundarak, assistant dean for alumni relations at Thammasat Business School.
The selection and allocation of booking rights will be carried out through a computerised system. Each person will be entitled to one right based on the type of unit selected during registration.
Unit types include units of approximately 30, 45 and 60 square metres, in both pet-friendly and non-pet-friendly formats.
Under the allocation system, one successful applicant will be assigned to each allocation number for each unit type. In addition, two reserve candidates, ranked second and third, will be selected for each allocation number.
If the person initially granted the right gives it up or loses it, for example by failing the financial capability assessment, the second- and third-ranked reserve candidates for that same allocation number will be considered, in order, as replacements.
Reserve candidates must also pass the financial capability assessment and meet the criteria and conditions set by the group.
After the selection and allocation process, successful applicants, as well as the second- and third-ranked reserve candidates, will be required to undergo a financial capability assessment and comply with the project’s criteria and conditions. The project will announce the relevant rules and procedures at the next stage.
Registered applicants will be able to check their eligibility to join the selection and allocation process through their user account on the website, www.baan-chaothai.com, from April 18 onwards. Those granted allocation rights will be able to check the results on the same website from 12 noon on April 21 onwards.
The developer of the D:CODE Sri Nakarin project is Capricorn Hill, a company within the BTS Group. Further details on the rules governing the selection and allocation process for the Baan Chao Thai condominium booking scheme are available on the website, www.baan-chaothai.com.
Additional project information can also be found in the project brochure at www.baan-chaothai.com/brochure01. Enquiries can be made via the call centre on 093-228-3333 or 092-257-1999, or by email at [email protected].
Updates are also available through Baan Chao Thai’s social media channels.