Baan Chao Thai sets transparent allocation process for D:CODE Sri Nakarin

Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group, announced that Baan Chao Thai will hold the selection and allocation process for the D:CODE Sri Nakarin project on Monday (April 20), from 10am to 12 noon, at the Auditorium on the 33rd floor of BTS Visionary Park in Bangkok.

The process will apply to those who registered their right to join the project through the website, www.baan-chaothai.com, between January 19 and February 20, 2026.

The Baan Chao Thai D:CODE Sri Nakarin project has attracted strong public interest, driven by confidence in the project’s standards and quality.

More than 10,000 people have qualified to take part in the selection and allocation process, while the number of prospective cash buyers alone exceeds half of the total number of available units.

With such a strong response, the number of eligible participants is three times higher than the number of units available.