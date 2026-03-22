BTS Group Opens Sales Gallery for D:CRAFT Khlong Luang as Baan Chao Thai Demand Surges

The second location under BTS Group's ambitious affordable housing initiative launches in Pathum Thani, targeting students, young professionals and families with fully furnished units starting from 1.3 million baht.
BTS Group Holdings officially opened the Sales Gallery for D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG on Sunday 22 March, marking the second location under its landmark "Baan Chao Thai" housing project — a large-scale initiative by the SET-listed conglomerate to make homeownership accessible to everyday Thais.
The opening was attended by BTS Group chairman Keeree Kanjanapas, alongside senior executives and key partners including a representative from the Government Housing Bank (GH Bank), which serves as the project's primary financial partner.
Set on a vast site of approximately 120 rai along Thepkunjan 2 Road in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG is one of the most ambitious residential developments in the Greater Bangkok area in recent memory.
The project will comprise up to 60 low-rise, eight-storey buildings housing approximately 7,500 units in total, to be released in phases.
A New Unit Type for a New Generation
The highlight of Sunday's launch was the debut of D:CRAFT's smallest and most accessible unit type — a 25-sq-m studio designed specifically for students and single first-jobbers seeking a compact yet fully functional living space.
Priced from 1.3 million baht, the unit is engineered to make homeownership within reach for those just starting out and represents the project's clearest statement yet that Baan Chao Thai is targeting Thailand's younger generation.
Despite its compact footprint, the 25-sq-m unit is cleverly arranged to accommodate up to three residents when needed, featuring two sleeping areas, one bathroom, an open kitchen, a living area and three air-conditioning units — all delivered as a fully furnished, move-in-ready package.
"I want to be clear — I am not here to sell condominiums as a commercial product," said Keeree. "I am here to sell Baan Chao Thai. This project is about supporting the quality of life of the Thai people, giving them access to a real home at a price they can actually afford."
Beyond the flagship entry-level unit, the Sales Gallery showcases three further configurations to suit a range of households: a 30-sq-m one-bedroom unit starting at approximately 1.6 million baht; a 45-sq-m two-bedroom unit from approximately 2.4 million baht; and a 60-sq-m three-bedroom unit from approximately 3.2 million baht — the latter offering the option to convert the open kitchen into a fully enclosed one.
All four unit types are sold fully furnished and equipped — including kitchen counter, dining table and chairs, sofa, refrigerator, television, washing machine, air conditioning, bed and mattress, wardrobe, curtains and a smart home system, with inclusions varying by unit type.
Surging Demand Ahead of Lottery Draw
Keeree revealed that registrations for the first Baan Chao Thai location — D:CODE SRI NAKARIN — have already reached three times the total available units across all room sizes, with a lottery for registered applicants scheduled for 20th April.
Registrations for D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG have also exceeded half the total unit count, even before the official Sales Gallery opening.
"When we opened D:CODE at Sri Nakarin, the response was overwhelming," he said. "The Thai people have shown us, unambiguously, that they want to own their homes. They do not simply want to rent. My commitment is to make that possible."
The project's location is a key draw — situated directly opposite Thammasat University's Rangsit campus and the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), and in close proximity to Talad Thai market, Makro and Lotus's.
For those without direct transport links, the project plans to offer a dedicated shuttle service for residents.
Smart Living, Thoughtful Design
The design concept for D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG draws inspiration from the lotus flower — emblematic of Pathum Thani province — with earthy brown and green tones woven through both the interiors and landscaping.
The development aspires to function as a self-contained "Wisdom City," with generous communal spaces including a swimming pool, fitness centre, co-working spaces and curated art installations throughout.
Buildings are designed to withstand seismic activity of up to 7 on the Richter scale, and the site will feature smart security systems, including robot sentries and Smart Card access controlled via a dedicated mobile application integrated with the BTS Rabbit ecosystem.
Parking provision is set at approximately 30–35 per cent of total units, and the project commits to free parking throughout the development.
On Track, Despite Global Headwinds
Acknowledging rising global oil prices and construction costs, Keeree struck a measured but determined tone when speaking to the media.
"I will not let this project fail the people who are counting on us," he said. "If conditions allow, I intend to hold the prices we originally committed to. We may earn less, but that is the point. Baan Chao Thai was never about profit first."
A representative from GH Bank added that monthly repayments on a one-million-baht loan currently stand at approximately 3,200 baht, and are not expected to exceed 5,000 baht within the next two years — a figure Keeree noted could make the 25-sq-m unit especially viable for groups of students or young colleagues sharing costs.
Construction is expected to begin in September 2026, with completion anticipated by the end of December 2028. The project is currently awaiting relevant government permits, including a construction licence and environmental approvals.
The Sales Gallery at D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG is now open daily from 10:30 to 20:00, without exception on public holidays. Interested buyers may register at www.baan-chaothai.com or contact the project via Call Centre on 093-228-3333 or 092-257-1999.