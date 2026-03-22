BTS Group Opens Sales Gallery for D:CRAFT Khlong Luang as Baan Chao Thai Demand Surges

The second location under BTS Group's ambitious affordable housing initiative launches in Pathum Thani, targeting students, young professionals and families with fully furnished units starting from 1.3 million baht.

BTS Group Holdings officially opened the Sales Gallery for D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG on Sunday 22 March, marking the second location under its landmark "Baan Chao Thai" housing project — a large-scale initiative by the SET-listed conglomerate to make homeownership accessible to everyday Thais.

The opening was attended by BTS Group chairman Keeree Kanjanapas, alongside senior executives and key partners including a representative from the Government Housing Bank (GH Bank), which serves as the project's primary financial partner.

Set on a vast site of approximately 120 rai along Thepkunjan 2 Road in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani, D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG is one of the most ambitious residential developments in the Greater Bangkok area in recent memory.

The project will comprise up to 60 low-rise, eight-storey buildings housing approximately 7,500 units in total, to be released in phases.

A New Unit Type for a New Generation

The highlight of Sunday's launch was the debut of D:CRAFT's smallest and most accessible unit type — a 25-sq-m studio designed specifically for students and single first-jobbers seeking a compact yet fully functional living space.

Priced from 1.3 million baht, the unit is engineered to make homeownership within reach for those just starting out and represents the project's clearest statement yet that Baan Chao Thai is targeting Thailand's younger generation.

