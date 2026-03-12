‘Baan Chao Thai’ opens document submission March 2-20 for financial pre-screening and booking-rights selection

THURSDAY, MARCH 12, 2026

The Baan Chao Thai project has opened document submission for preliminary financial readiness checks from March 2-20, 2026, via its Srinakarin sales office or GH Bank branches nationwide, ahead of booking-rights allocation.

The Baan Chao Thai project has announced details on document preparation and the preliminary assessment process for financial capability, as follows:

Required documents

  1. A credit report from the National Credit Bureau (costs covered by the project)
  2. Proof of income
  3. A copy of the applicant’s Thai national ID card for the selection process and allocation of booking rights

Applicants can submit all documents at the Baan Chao Thai Srinakarin sales office or at Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) branches nationwide from March 2-20, 2026.

Applicants should follow updates on the selection process and booking-rights allocation via the SMS or email provided at registration, or via the Baan Chao Thai page. Beware of scammers: project messages confirming rights will not include any links.

Applicants can reserve their right to participate in the Baan Chao Thai project by clicking here.
To view locations, click here, and follow project details here. For more information, contact the admin via Line @baanchaothai.

How to check your credit report for the Baan Chao Thai project

  1. Visit a credit information check centre:
  • Credit Information Centre, The Nine Tower Grand Rama 9, 2nd Floor (Plaza Zone)
  • Credit Information Centre, BTS Sala Daeng (inside the station)
  • Credit Information Centre, J-Venue (Nava Nakorn), 1st Floor
  1. Show the SMS you received from the Baan Chao Thai project.
  2. Present your Thai national ID card to the staff.
  3. Staff will check the documents.
  4. If you encounter any issues, please inform 093-228-3333 or LINE OA: @baanchaothai

Schedule for visiting the show unit (Sales Gallery)

Baan Chao Thai Project – supporting quality of life for housing

📅 March 22, 2026
🕥 From 10:30am onwards
📍 Sales Gallery: D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG

  • 10:30am – Sales Gallery D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG opens for visiting the show unit and taking photos
  • 11:00am – Media registration
  • 11:30am – Enjoy activities at the event (Tentative)
  • 1:00pm – Mr Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of BTS Group, arrives and visits the show unit
  • 1:30pm – Media interviews

Open daily: 10:30am – 8:00pm, including public holidays and official holidays

Register to reserve your rights via the website www.baan-chaothai.com

For more information: Call Center: 093-228-3333, LINE OA: @baanchaothai or follow updates via social media “Baan Chao Thai” on all channels

