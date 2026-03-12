‘Baan Chao Thai’ opens document submission March 2-20 for financial pre-screening and booking-rights selection

The Baan Chao Thai project has announced details on document preparation and the preliminary assessment process for financial capability, as follows:

Required documents

A credit report from the National Credit Bureau (costs covered by the project) Proof of income A copy of the applicant’s Thai national ID card for the selection process and allocation of booking rights

Applicants can submit all documents at the Baan Chao Thai Srinakarin sales office or at Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) branches nationwide from March 2-20, 2026.

Applicants should follow updates on the selection process and booking-rights allocation via the SMS or email provided at registration, or via the Baan Chao Thai page. Beware of scammers: project messages confirming rights will not include any links.

