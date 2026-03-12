‘Baan Chao Thai’ opens document submission March 2-20 for financial pre-screening and booking-rights selection

The Baan Chao Thai project has announced details on document preparation and the preliminary assessment process for financial capability, as follows:
Required documents
Applicants can submit all documents at the Baan Chao Thai Srinakarin sales office or at Government Housing Bank (GH Bank) branches nationwide from March 2-20, 2026.
Applicants should follow updates on the selection process and booking-rights allocation via the SMS or email provided at registration, or via the Baan Chao Thai page. Beware of scammers: project messages confirming rights will not include any links.
Applicants can reserve their right to participate in the Baan Chao Thai project by clicking here.
To view locations, click here, and follow project details here. For more information, contact the admin via Line @baanchaothai.
How to check your credit report for the Baan Chao Thai project
Schedule for visiting the show unit (Sales Gallery)
Baan Chao Thai Project – supporting quality of life for housing
📅 March 22, 2026
🕥 From 10:30am onwards
📍 Sales Gallery: D:CRAFT KHLONG LUANG
Open daily: 10:30am – 8:00pm, including public holidays and official holidays
Register to reserve your rights via the website www.baan-chaothai.com
For more information: Call Center: 093-228-3333, LINE OA: @baanchaothai or follow updates via social media “Baan Chao Thai” on all channels