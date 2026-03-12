King’s Bangkok nurtures future leaders through arts education

While academic achievement often takes priority in discussions about education, King’s College International School Bangkok is also placing emphasis on creativity, performance and artistic expression as part of student development.

Through its performing arts programme and large-scale productions, the school gives students opportunities to develop skills such as adaptability, resilience and collaborative problem-solving, which are increasingly relevant beyond the classroom.

That approach was reflected in February 2026, when students staged The Addams Family Musical: School Edition. Following a competitive audition process and nearly six months of planning and rehearsals, the production brought together students and teachers for a performance that drew a strong response from the audience.

Among those attending was composer and conductor Somtow Sucharitkul, who praised the students for the standard of the production. Members of his professional team also identified several students during the performance and later approached them about possible opportunities to work with the team.