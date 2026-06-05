Royal Thai Army denies online claim Cambodia moved tanks to border

Col Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, issued a clarification on Friday (June 5, 2026) over information circulated on social media claiming that Cambodia had moved 200 tanks, a new batch of RPGs, and large numbers of troops close to the Thai border.
Richa confirmed that, after checks with military units along the border, no reports or facts matching the circulated claims had been found.
The Royal Thai Army asked the public to exercise judgment when receiving information and to follow official news to prevent misunderstanding and panic caused by rumours that could affect security and public order.