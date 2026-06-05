Royal Thai Army denies online claim Cambodia moved tanks to border

FRIDAY, JUNE 05, 2026
Royal Thai Army denies online claim Cambodia moved tanks to border

The Royal Thai Army says checks with border units found no reports or facts to support online claims of Cambodian tanks, new RPGs, and troops near the frontier.

  • The Royal Thai Army has officially denied online claims that Cambodia moved military forces to the Thai border.
  • The refuted social media rumor alleged that Cambodia had positioned 200 tanks, new RPGs, and numerous troops near the border.
  • An investigation by the Thai Army, including checks with units along the border, found no evidence to support the claims.
  • The army is urging the public to follow official news sources to prevent panic caused by such rumors.

Col Richa Suksuwanon, deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, issued a clarification on Friday (June 5, 2026) over information circulated on social media claiming that Cambodia had moved 200 tanks, a new batch of RPGs, and large numbers of troops close to the Thai border.

Richa confirmed that, after checks with military units along the border, no reports or facts matching the circulated claims had been found.

The Royal Thai Army asked the public to exercise judgment when receiving information and to follow official news to prevent misunderstanding and panic caused by rumours that could affect security and public order.

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