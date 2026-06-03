Thai Army says Cambodian troops withdrew after border standoff

The Royal Thai Army on Tuesday clarified an incident in which Cambodian troops allegedly obstructed Thai military operations along the Thai-Cambodian border in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.
The army insisted that Thai personnel had acted in line with internationally accepted rules of engagement to fully protect national sovereignty. It also urged the public to use judgement after footage of the incident was circulated online in a way that could stir public sentiment.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, explained the images showing armed Cambodian soldiers moving close to Thai troops during a border operation, with both sides arguing and raising their voices.
He said that at around 9am on Tuesday, the army received a report from the Suranaree Task Force, whose personnel were conducting surveillance and improving defensive positions by laying razor wire to strengthen security measures within Thailand’s deployment line in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.
During the operation, Thai forces detected five armed Cambodian soldiers entering the work area. The number later increased to 20 troops. The Cambodian group allegedly shouted and attempted to obstruct Thai officers from carrying out their duties.
Thai troops responded carefully in accordance with procedure, containing the situation and opening talks to explain the facts. By around 11.30am, the situation had eased after the Cambodian troops agreed to withdraw from the area.
The situation on the ground has since returned to normal. Thai units in the area remain on standby and continue to closely monitor movements in order to protect sovereignty and maintain security in strict accordance with the framework of the joint statement.
The army spokesperson stressed that the improvement of defensive positions and the laying of razor wire by Thai troops were carried out properly within Thailand’s own deployment line and in strict compliance with the joint statement.
As forces from both sides are positioned close to each other in the area, Thailand needed to take protective measures for safety, he said.
An army source said the clip of armed Cambodian soldiers moving close to Thai troops during the border operation had been circulated on Cambodian social media alongside messages portraying the strength and courage of Cambodian personnel.
However, the posts did not clearly identify the location or details of the incident. It was believed the area could be near Chong Bok, where a similar incident had occurred the previous day and both sides had been able to talk and coexist without escalation.
On Thai social media, the clip was widely shared and drew mixed reactions, including support for Thai troops and criticism of the opposing side’s behaviour. This led to continued online debate.
The source said troops on duty would follow the rules of engagement, with self-defence as the main principle, before acting in accordance with instructions from higher command to manage the situation and avoid escalating the conflict.
The public was urged to follow information from credible official sources and use judgement when viewing social media content.
The source added that some clips or partial information posted online could affect public emotions, and people should verify facts carefully before sharing or commenting on the incident.
The source also claimed there had been continued attempts from the Cambodian side to generate public sentiment, knowing that Thai people are patriotic. Content or clips were allegedly being circulated to provoke emotional reactions among the Thai public.
Some Thai social media users had then amplified the material, turning it into a wider trend that caused public anger or criticism of Thai officials’ actions. This could affect the morale of personnel performing their duties, the source said.
The source added that all soldiers understood that serving the nation required strict adherence to the rules of engagement, orders and agreements at all levels. An inappropriate response might not serve the country’s long-term interests.
The public was again asked to use judgement when following news on social media and not be swayed by provocation.
The source said the actual situation in the area was not as severe as portrayed in the clip, which showed only one part of the incident. After that, the Cambodian side withdrew back to its base as before.