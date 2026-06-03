Thai Army says Cambodian troops withdrew after border standoff

The Royal Thai Army on Tuesday clarified an incident in which Cambodian troops allegedly obstructed Thai military operations along the Thai-Cambodian border in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

The army insisted that Thai personnel had acted in line with internationally accepted rules of engagement to fully protect national sovereignty. It also urged the public to use judgement after footage of the incident was circulated online in a way that could stir public sentiment.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, explained the images showing armed Cambodian soldiers moving close to Thai troops during a border operation, with both sides arguing and raising their voices.

He said that at around 9am on Tuesday, the army received a report from the Suranaree Task Force, whose personnel were conducting surveillance and improving defensive positions by laying razor wire to strengthen security measures within Thailand’s deployment line in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.

During the operation, Thai forces detected five armed Cambodian soldiers entering the work area. The number later increased to 20 troops. The Cambodian group allegedly shouted and attempted to obstruct Thai officers from carrying out their duties.

Thai troops responded carefully in accordance with procedure, containing the situation and opening talks to explain the facts. By around 11.30am, the situation had eased after the Cambodian troops agreed to withdraw from the area.