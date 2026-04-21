Phiphat to open May talks with BTS, BEM on rail buyback

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Transport Ministry will begin negotiations in May with BTS Group Holdings Plc and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) on plans to buy back electric rail concessions as part of the government’s push for a unified fare and ticketing system.





He said two key laws, the Rail Transport Act B.E. 2568 (2025) and the Common Ticketing System Management Act B.E. 2568 (2025), have already cleared the Senate and are now moving into the drafting of subordinate legislation. Once that process is completed, the package will be submitted to the Cabinet.

After that, the ministry plans to move ahead with the next phase: bringing rail systems back from private operators in order to develop a single ownership model. Under that concept, every line and every colour-coded route would be transferred to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), allowing the entire network to be managed as one system.

That, Phiphat said, would make it possible to introduce a shared fare framework across all lines and allow passengers to tap and pay more conveniently with a single EMV contactless card.