Registration opens Thursday for 2.06bn-baht fuel aid for transport operators

Passenger transport operators form the largest group

Under the scheme, regular passenger services on Category 1 routes in Bangkok and adjoining provinces with continuous routes, including minibuses and passenger vans, will receive a lump-sum payment of 5,040 baht per vehicle, provided they record at least 2,500 kilometres of service during the 42-day period, based on the Department of Land Transport’s GPS system.

Regular passenger services on Category 4 routes in Bangkok, including minibuses, passenger vans and songthaews, will also receive 5,040 baht per vehicle, provided they complete at least 2,500 kilometres during the relief period, based on GPS data from the department or the DLT GPS-NOTICE application. The department’s support portal specifically states that the app is for vehicles not legally required to install GPS.

For regular passenger services on Category 2 routes, including minibuses and passenger vans, assistance will be calculated at 2 baht per kilometre of public-service travel, capped at 700 baht per vehicle per day, based on GPS data from the department.

For Category 3 routes, including minibuses and passenger vans, support will also be set at 2 baht per kilometre, but capped at 500 baht per vehicle per day.

For non-regular passenger vehicles, lump-sum assistance will be provided as follows:

5,000 baht per bus and 3,600 baht per minibus or passenger van.

Vehicles used for tourism or general charter services must record at least 2,500 kilometres of service during the 42-day period, while vehicles used for employee transport must record at least 1,500 kilometres.

Freight vehicles also covered

For non-regular goods transport vehicles, those with 10 wheels or more will receive 6,000 baht per vehicle, provided they record at least 4,000 kilometres during the 42-day period, based on GPS data from the Department of Land Transport.

Vehicles with fewer than 10 wheels will receive 3,000 baht per vehicle, provided they record at least 2,500 kilometres during the same period, based on data from the DLT GPS-NOTICE application.

Taxis and motorcycle taxis included in support package

Under the hired-vehicle category, taxis will receive 5,040 baht per vehicle, provided they install the DLT GPS-NOTICE application, keep it activated throughout the operating period and record at least 2,500 kilometres of service during the 42-day scheme.

Public motorcycle taxis will receive 840 baht per vehicle.

PromptPay account required for payment

Applicants must provide a bank account linked to PromptPay using their 13-digit national ID number in the case of individuals, or a PromptPay-linked bank account using a taxpayer identification number in the case of juristic persons.

They must also submit supporting documents, including a copy of the transport operator’s licence, a certificate of juristic person registration and evidence of passenger transport operations.

Operators warned against falsifying data

The Department of Land Transport stressed that recipients must genuinely provide public transport services during the assistance period and that operating data will be checked through GPS systems and the DLT GPS-NOTICE application.

Operators must therefore submit GPS operating data and ensure that drivers identify themselves using their driving licence cards. In cases where the law does not require vehicles to have a GPS device installed, operators, except public motorcycle taxi drivers, must install the DLT GPS-NOTICE application and keep it activated throughout operations. The support portal instructs drivers using the app to scan a QR code when starting work and remain logged in while operating.

Drivers must scan the QR code issued by the registrar every time they begin driving and log out when they stop.

Sorapong warned that if officials found any data had been falsified or altered in order to obtain state assistance, the operator would lose the right to receive support and could face both civil and criminal liability. Such misconduct would also be taken into account in any future licensing action against the operator.