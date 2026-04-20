Suphachai says CPALL fears losing neutrality in virtual bank plan

Counter Service’s neutral role is at the centre

Suphachai Chearavanont, senior vice chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group and chairman of True Corporation, said three independent directors of CPALL opposed the plan to move Counter Service Co., Ltd., Thai Smart Card Company Limited and CP Axtra Public Company Limited into ACM Holding Company Limited’s virtual bank business because Counter Service’s core model depends on acting as a neutral payment platform serving all banks.

He said placing it under a virtual bank could weaken its original role, create business conflicts with existing commercial bank partners and ultimately hurt CPALL.

Why the proposal emerged in the first place

Suphachai said the proposed restructuring was driven by Bank of Thailand criteria requiring a group applying for a virtual bank licence to place companies in which it holds a controlling interest under the same structure. But he said that logic also explains why the independent directors pushed back, because Counter Service’s retail-focused business handles bill payments for water, electricity and other services, as well as financial transactions with every bank, making its neutral position central to its value.