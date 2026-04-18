Thai stance hardens as Cambodia border closure drags into 10th month

Thailand is showing no sign of easing its position on the closure of checkpoints along the Cambodian border, with security officials believing the shutdown could remain in place for the rest of the year as national security concerns continue to outweigh economic pressure.

Thai security agencies estimate that Cambodians could face acute hardship within the next one to two months as the domestic economy deteriorates further.

The strain is being driven not only by the closure of the Thai-Cambodian border, which has remained shut along the entire frontier since June 23, 2025, but also by added pressure from US tariffs and the energy crisis linked to the war in the Middle East.

Cambodia has long been known for its large gambling industry. It reportedly holds more than 130 casino licences, with 54 casino sites spread across 11 provinces.

Many of them are clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border, a key economic artery for the country. That border economy has slowed sharply because around 90% of casino visitors normally cross by land, and most customers are Thai.

Cambodia has also come under mounting pressure to accelerate crackdowns on criminal activity, as a number of casino compounds have been linked to call-centre scams and human trafficking operations that have caused damage worldwide.

Several casino-resort areas along the Thai-Cambodian frontier have effectively fallen under Thai control since clashes ended, including Thomoda Casino in Trat, O’Smach in Surin and the Chong An Ma crossing area in Ubon Ratchathani.