Thai Navy says no checkpoint reopening plan, urges use of diplomatic channels

The Royal Thai Navy on Tuesday denied social media claims that Thailand would open a route along the Chanthaburi-Trat border to allow relief supplies to be sent from Thailand to Cambodia, calling the reports false and describing them as fake news. A navy source said no formal Cambodian request to reopen the border checkpoints had been received and that any such move would have to follow official procedures and security reviews.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyaphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said that if Cambodia wanted assistance, it should use existing diplomatic channels. He added that the navy had no policy to reopen any checkpoint or crossing route and would continue to enforce strict border control measures in line with the law and national security requirements.