Royal Thai Navy steps up patrols to crack down on fuel smuggling

The Royal Thai Navy has ordered a stronger crackdown on illegal fuel smuggling, stepping up patrol operations in waters seen as vulnerable to cross-border trafficking.

The move was announced on April 6 as authorities responded to growing concern over the illicit transport of fuel out of Thailand for illegal sale abroad, an activity seen as damaging national economic security and worsening the country’s domestic energy pressures.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy had instructed forces to intensify operations by increasing deployments in key areas.

Under the order, the First Naval Area Command and the Second Naval Area Command have been tasked with reinforcing patrol coverage using naval vessels, aircraft and other detection systems. The aim is to increase both the frequency and the reach of surveillance, especially along high-risk routes and maritime border areas.

The operation is focused on monitoring, deterrence and interception, with the Navy pledging serious action against illegal activities at sea. The effort will also involve closer coordination with other maritime security agencies to strengthen intelligence-sharing, inspections and law enforcement.