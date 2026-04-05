Cambodia set to receive its first Type 056 corvette from China

A senior naval source revealed that on April 4, one Type 056 guided-missile corvette of the Cambodian navy, received from the People’s Republic of China, docked at Pier 1 of Ream Naval Base with its full crew on board.
The handover ceremony for the vessel from the People’s Republic of China will be held at 9am on April 8. The event marks an important step in military cooperation between the two countries. The project covers the supply of two Type 056 corvettes to the Cambodian navy to strengthen its maritime force and enhance operational capability.
As for the second vessel, delivery is still underway, with progress reported at around 70%. It is expected to be handed over in June 2026.
The report said the acceptance inspection of the corvette was conducted in October 2025, with Tea Banh taking part in the process.
This latest reinforcement has raised concern in the region, as Cambodia is strengthening its naval armament amid coastal tensions, prompting Thailand and neighbouring countries to keep a close watch on the maritime build-up in the area.
The Type 056, also known as the Jiangdao-class, is a Chinese small-to-medium warship designed mainly for coastal defence. It has a displacement of 1,300–1,500 tonnes and is equipped with YJ-83 anti-ship missiles and HHQ-10 short-range air-defence missiles.
Earlier, RAdm Parat Rattanachaiyaphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said in relation to the issue that the Cambodian navy would soon receive Chinese assistance in procuring two Type 056 corvettes. He said the Navy wished to reassure the public that the situation would not affect Thailand’s maritime security in any way, and asked people to remain confident in the capability of the Royal Thai Navy.
At present, the Royal Thai Navy maintains a high level of combat readiness at sea in terms of equipment, training, personnel and operational experience, particularly in joint naval-air operations. This remains a key strength in enhancing sea control, surveillance, and rapid and precise response to different situations.
The Type 056 corvette is a medium-sized warship suited to patrol and maritime security missions in near-shore waters. From a strategic perspective, the Royal Thai Navy still retains overall superiority in terms of the number and types of warships, weapons systems and multi-domain operational capability.
However, the Navy is not complacent about regional security developments and is closely monitoring efforts by countries in the region to strengthen their naval forces. It also has plans to continuously enhance its own naval capability. At present, it is in the process of procuring one additional high-performance frigate within this fiscal year, and plans to propose the procurement of one more in the following year to reinforce national defence and better safeguard Thailand’s maritime interests.
The Royal Thai Navy reaffirmed that it is closely monitoring maritime security developments in the region while continuously enhancing the capability of its naval combat forces, so that it can protect sovereignty and national maritime interests as effectively as possible, while also maintaining public confidence under all circumstances.