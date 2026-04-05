Cambodia set to receive its first Type 056 corvette from China

A senior naval source revealed that on April 4, one Type 056 guided-missile corvette of the Cambodian navy, received from the People’s Republic of China, docked at Pier 1 of Ream Naval Base with its full crew on board.

The handover ceremony for the vessel from the People’s Republic of China will be held at 9am on April 8. The event marks an important step in military cooperation between the two countries. The project covers the supply of two Type 056 corvettes to the Cambodian navy to strengthen its maritime force and enhance operational capability.

As for the second vessel, delivery is still underway, with progress reported at around 70%. It is expected to be handed over in June 2026.

The report said the acceptance inspection of the corvette was conducted in October 2025, with Tea Banh taking part in the process.

This latest reinforcement has raised concern in the region, as Cambodia is strengthening its naval armament amid coastal tensions, prompting Thailand and neighbouring countries to keep a close watch on the maritime build-up in the area.