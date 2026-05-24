Sihasak warns Cambodia against raising bilateral disputes at UNSC

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has urged Cambodia to stop using international platforms to attack Thailand, warning that such moves could undermine recent efforts by the two countries’ leaders to rebuild trust and improve ties.

Speaking on Sunday (May 24) after completing his mission with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during an official visit to France, Sihasak said he would travel on to New York at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to attend a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which is currently chaired by China.

Sihasak had held talks with Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, to follow up on the direction agreed earlier by Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during the ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7.

According to Sihasak, both leaders had agreed to create a more constructive atmosphere, improve relations and rebuild mutual trust as a starting point for addressing shared problems, including land and maritime boundary issues.

However, he expressed deep concern over Cambodia’s latest stance, saying it was inconsistent with that understanding.