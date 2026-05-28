Chadchart unveils 250 policies to transform Bangkok into regional economic hub

He said the policy package had been developed over the past two months and could begin on the first day in office. The key, he said, was having a clear work plan.

With more than 70,000 officials and employees in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, everyone needed clear goals so that when they woke up each day, they knew what they had to do. This would allow work to move forward immediately, he said.

On his decision to run, Chadchart said there was no political problem because he was standing as an independent and working for everyone.

He said that over the past four years, he believed his team had worked successfully together, and they would continue to work with determination and sincerity to improve Bangkok.

“I confirm that I feel no pressure. I will do my best. If people choose us, we will work. We will stay true to who we are. What we want is for the quality of life of Bangkok residents to improve and for the city to be able to compete globally,” he said.

Chadchart also said his campaign team, comprising more than 100 people, would be officially introduced this evening.

He said the team included capable and high-quality executives, although some members did not want to be publicly introduced because they did not want to be involved in politics.

Academics and artists have also joined the team, he added.

Chadchart said that whether people voted for him or not, he was ready to serve everyone.

He said he would not disappoint the public and asked for the opportunity to work first, admitting that he had been unable to sleep the night before.