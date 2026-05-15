Chadchart resigns as Bangkok governor ahead of May 21 term end

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt submitted his resignation today (May 15), ahead of the end of his term on May 21, as he prepares to run in the upcoming Bangkok governor election.

At a press conference scheduled for today on the planning and preparation of Bangkok’s comprehensive city plan, Chadchart had originally been due to speak. However, when the event took place, Deputy Bangkok Governor Wisanu Subsompon was assigned to brief the media instead.

Additional reports said that after resigning, Chadchart would travel to the United States to take a break and visit his son, as well as congratulate him on completing his bachelor’s degree.

He is expected to return to register as a candidate in the Bangkok governor election on May 28, 2026. Chadchart is also expected to unveil his team of deputy Bangkok governors and a new working team at the same time.

The atmosphere inside Bangkok City Hall showed that the offices of deputy governors, advisers and the governor’s secretaries had begun gradually packing up belongings from their workplaces.