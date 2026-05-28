BMA ready for 2026 Bangkok governor election registration as budget nears 300m baht

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Wednesday announced its readiness to open candidate registration for the 2026 Bangkok governor election and the election of Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) members from May 28 to June 1 at BMA City Hall in Din Daeng.

The BMA said more than 1,500 officials would be mobilised to facilitate the process. This year’s election budget has risen to almost 300 million baht, in line with an increase in the number of eligible voters to more than 4.5 million.



Registration for 2026 Bangkok governor and BMC candidates

Narong Ruangsri, permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and local election director for Bangkok, together with the local election committee, confirmed the city’s readiness to manage candidate registration for both Bangkok Metropolitan Council members and the Bangkok governor.

Key details are as follows:

Registration dates: May 28 – June 1, 2026

May 28 – June 1, 2026 Office hours: 8.30am – 4.30pm

8.30am – 4.30pm Venue: Bangkok Room, B2 floor, Irawat Pattana Building, Din Daeng

Bangkok Room, B2 floor, Irawat Pattana Building, Din Daeng Check-in: Candidates may report from 5am for document checks.

The venue has been clearly divided into separate registration areas to reduce congestion. Bangkok governor candidates will have one registration point and four application desks, while BMC candidates will be served through separate counters covering all 50 districts inside the Bangkok Room.

The BMA said this arrangement would make the process faster than in previous years. Each candidate will be allowed to bring no more than two accompanying persons into the area.