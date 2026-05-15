Democrats pick Anucha Burapachaisri to contest Bangkok governor election

The Democrat Party has resolved to field Anucha Burapachaisri as its candidate for Bangkok governor, following discussions among party executives on May 12, 2026.
The party is preparing to officially introduce Anucha at a press conference tomorrow (May 16, 2026) at 2pm at Democrat Party headquarters.
Anucha began his political career with the Democrat Party. He first ran for election as an MP in 2007 under the Democrat banner and was elected. He remained with the party until 2022, before moving to the United Thai Nation Party.
In the most recent election, he ran as a party-list MP candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party, before returning to the Democrat Party in May 2026.
Anucha has previously held several political roles. He served two terms as a Democrat MP and one term as a party-list MP under the United Thai Nation Party. He also served as secretary to the education minister and as government spokesman during the premiership of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Before entering politics, Anucha worked in the private sector as managing director of Metro Engineering & Machinery Co Ltd and was previously an executive director of companies in the MEC Group.
Anucha was born on January 23, 1967, and is currently 59 years old. He is married to Sudarat Burapachaisri.
In terms of education, he completed his lower-secondary studies at Assumption College, where he was in the same year group as Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
He completed his upper-secondary education at Sacred Heart College in Australia. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Adelaide, followed by a master’s degree in energy and combustion science from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.
He also holds another master’s degree in business administration, majoring in finance and marketing, from the Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration of Chulalongkorn University.
Anucha also completed the National Defence Course, Class 63, at the National Defence College under the National Defence Studies Institute, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt submitted his resignation today (May 15), ahead of the end of his term on May 21, as he prepares to run in the upcoming Bangkok governor election. The Election Commission is required to hold the governor election within 60 days, with the poll expected to be scheduled alongside the Bangkok Metropolitan Council election on June 28, 2026.