Democrats pick Anucha Burapachaisri to contest Bangkok governor election

The Democrat Party has resolved to field Anucha Burapachaisri as its candidate for Bangkok governor, following discussions among party executives on May 12, 2026.

The party is preparing to officially introduce Anucha at a press conference tomorrow (May 16, 2026) at 2pm at Democrat Party headquarters.

Anucha began his political career with the Democrat Party. He first ran for election as an MP in 2007 under the Democrat banner and was elected. He remained with the party until 2022, before moving to the United Thai Nation Party.

In the most recent election, he ran as a party-list MP candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party, before returning to the Democrat Party in May 2026.