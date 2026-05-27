Princess Sirivannavari Opens Historic Thai Fashion Showcase

A prestigious exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs celebrates royal attire, centuries of diplomacy, and Thailand's bid for UNESCO recognition.
On 25 May 2026, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over a prestigious reception at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, celebrating the grand opening of the exhibition, “La Mode en Majesté - Royal Thai Dress: From Tradition to Modernity”.
Organised under the royal patronage of the Princess, this landmark exhibition is a collaborative triumph involving the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT), the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris, and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.
The event marks a historic milestone, celebrating the 340th anniversary of the first contact between Siam and France, alongside the 170th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Following a warm welcome by Bénédicte Gady, director of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Princess Sirivannavari delivered the opening remarks. The reception was attended by an esteemed delegation led by His Excellency Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, alongside members of the diplomatic corps, international media, high-end fashion executives, and cultural trendsetters.
During a specially curated Thai fine-dining dinner, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered an address praising the lifelong dedication of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to preserving local Thai arts, and commended Princess Sirivannavari for seamlessly adapting this rich heritage into the contemporary era.
With the gracious permission of His Majesty the King, the exhibition marks the first time that the magnificent royal wardrobes of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and Her Majesty Queen Suthida have been displayed outside Thailand.
Featuring over 200 exceptional items—including royal dresses, footwear, handbags, jewellery, and exquisite handicrafts from the SUPPORT Foundation—the exhibition is meticulously curated across seven distinct rooms:
Room 1: Thai-French Cultural Identity Through Royal Attire
This room explores the enduring bond between Thailand and France through archival video footage. It features the iconic evening gowns worn by Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother during the historic 1960 state visit to France with His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.
Room 2: Royal Thai Dress: From Royal Initiative to National Identity
A display of the traditional Thai Phra Ratchaniyom (Royal Thai Dress) worn by the Queen Mother, Queen Suthida, and Princess Sirivannavari. Conceptualised by Queen Sirikit in 1960 and rooted in Siamese court traditions, these eight distinct styles comprise Thailand's official national costume. Notably, these designs have been submitted for inscription as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, a motion to be considered at the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee in late 2026.
Room 3: Homage to Craftsmanship: Sustaining Thai Artisanal Arts
An exhibition of the Queen Mother’s folding fans alongside masterpiece crafts from the Sirikit Institute, showcasing traditional niellowork, gold inlay (Khram), and intricate Yan Lipao basketry, complemented by Benjarong porcelain and craft demonstration videos.
Room 4: The Queen Mother’s Wardrobe by the House of Balmain
Highlighting the historic collaboration initiated in 1959 between Queen Sirikit and French couturier Pierre Balmain. By blending indigenous Thai textiles with French haute couture embroidery by François Lesage, Her Majesty brilliantly introduced Thai silk to the global fashion stage.
Room 5: Mudmee Silk: Thai Handicrafts to the International Stage
An exploration of Mudmee (ikat) silk, featuring royal garments alongside educational videos detailing the meticulous lifecycle of sericulture, silk-reeling, and traditional weaving.
Room 6: Brocade Silk: The Heritage of Thai Weaving Wisdom
Dedicated to garments crafted from exquisite local weaves, including Pha Yok, Khid, Chok, and Praewa silks, showcasing ancient textiles that remain vibrant cultural assets today.
Room 7: Contemporary Thai Dress: Inspiration from Past to Present
A vibrant celebration of cultural evolution, featuring contemporary Thai designs and innovative embroidery techniques from the SIRIVANNAVARI brand, led by Princess Sirivannavari as Creative Director. The gallery also showcases visionary creations from leading contemporary Thai designers, including National Artist Thirapan Wannarat (Tirapan), Polpat Asavaprapha (Asava), Vatit Virashpanth and Itthi Metanee (Vatit Itthi), Wisharawish Akarasantisook (Wisharawish), and Palat Pralati (Meshmuseum).
Visitors are also treated to live artisan demonstrations, including traditional Thai fine embroidery by the SUPPORT Foundation and Western-infused avant-garde embroidery techniques presented by the SIRIVANNAVARI Atelier and Academy.
“La Mode en Majesté – Royal Thai Dress: From Tradition to Modernity” offers a profound reflection of Thai identity and a testament to the strengthening of people-to-people ties between Thailand and France. The exhibition will remain open to the public at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs until 1 November 2026.
Source: HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Ministry of Foreign Affairs