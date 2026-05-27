Princess Sirivannavari Opens Historic Thai Fashion Showcase

A prestigious exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs celebrates royal attire, centuries of diplomacy, and Thailand's bid for UNESCO recognition.

On 25 May 2026, Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya presided over a prestigious reception at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, celebrating the grand opening of the exhibition, “La Mode en Majesté - Royal Thai Dress: From Tradition to Modernity”.

Organised under the royal patronage of the Princess, this landmark exhibition is a collaborative triumph involving the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, the Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand (SACIT), the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris, and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

The event marks a historic milestone, celebrating the 340th anniversary of the first contact between Siam and France, alongside the 170th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Following a warm welcome by Bénédicte Gady, director of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Princess Sirivannavari delivered the opening remarks. The reception was attended by an esteemed delegation led by His Excellency Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, alongside members of the diplomatic corps, international media, high-end fashion executives, and cultural trendsetters.



During a specially curated Thai fine-dining dinner, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered an address praising the lifelong dedication of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to preserving local Thai arts, and commended Princess Sirivannavari for seamlessly adapting this rich heritage into the contemporary era.

